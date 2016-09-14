EU president steps in as Leeds police arrest four over ‘racist’ attack on Polish man

THE MURDER of a Polish man in Essex and the suspected rise in hate crime following the Brexit vote have been condemned by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

His intervention also follows an attack on a Polish national by 20 men in Leeds which police have said was a racially aggravated assault.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Detectives tthis morning arrested four teenage males on connection with that incident. The youths, aged 14, 15 and two aged 16, were detained at addresses in the Armley and Bramley areas, on suspicion of racially-aggravated grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. They remain in custody.

Mr Juncker defended the free movement of European Union citizens - seen as a key factor in the vote to leave - as he denounced the killing of Arkadiusz Jozwik in Harlow last month.

Police are treating the attack as a possible hate crime and six teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested and released on bail.

Poles have been victims in a series of incidents since the UK voted to leave the EU in June, including the assault of two Polish men within hours of a vigil following Mr Jozwik’s death.

Amid the violence, Theresa May called the Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo to express her “deep regret” and to stress “hate crime has no place in UK society”.

Now Mr Juncker has intervened. At his state of the EU address to the European Parliament, he said: “We Europeans can never accept, never, Polish workers being harassed, beaten up or even murdered in the streets of Essex.”

He added: “The free movement of workers is as much a common European value as our fight against discrimination and racism.”

Meanwhile, Mr Juncker suggested that Britain cannot be a member of the European single market and regain full control over immigration from the continent.

West Yorkshire Police said the 28-year-old Leeds victim was seriously injured when he was kicked and punched by a group of up to 20 youths in Alliance Street, Armley.

The attack prompted a statement from the Polish Consulate in Manchester, saying it was the most serious of more than ten xenophobic incidents involving Polish people in the North of England that it has dealt with.

Consul General Lukasz Lutostanski said; “We are grateful to the police for a decisive response and promise to send additional patrols to the area of the crime scene. We will work together on solutions that will permanently increase the safety of Polish nationals.”

Police said the victim and a friend had been confronted by the group and assaulted in nearby Town Street shortly before the attack. The victim ran off along Wortley Road and was pursued by the group to Alliance Street. Enquiries are continuing to trace further suspects.

Chief Superintendent Paul Money, Leeds District Commander, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident since it was reported and these arrests illustrate how that investigation is progressing. We have received a significant response from the public and we are grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information.

“Given the understandable concern that this incident has caused among people in Leeds, particularly the local Polish community, and the wider focus there has been on it, we have prioritised the investigation to ensure that we are doing everything we can to bring our enquiries to a successful conclusion.”

Supt Money met the Polish Consul General, Lukasz Lutostanski, to update him on the investigation.

He added: “I want to reiterate that hate crime and hate incidents are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any form. The police work closely in partnership with the council and other agencies to tackle hate crime and we encourage anyone who has been a victim to report those incidents.”