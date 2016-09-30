Ex-governor of North Yorkshire private school denies 15 sex charges

A FORMER CHAIRMAN of the governing body at an independent school in North Yorkshire has pleaded not guilty to 15 sexual offences.

Brian Richard Martin, 67, appeared at court today, charged with 10 counts of indecent assault, one of buggery, three of attempted buggery and one of making indecent photographs of a child.

The alleged offences occurred between 1982 and 1995.

During a twenty minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court, he spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas to all counts.

Martin, of Knaresborough, was previously reported to be a governor at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate in York.

Judge Peter Collier QC, the Recorder of Leeds, released him on conditional bail.

A trial will begin on July 10, 2017 and is expected to last three weeks.