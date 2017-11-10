Explosion heard in West Yorkshire village as burglars attacked cash machine

An explosion heard by residents in a West Yorkshire village during the early hours has been linked to a burglary at a supermarket.

Police were alerted by a number of people in Cullingworth who reported hearing a 'minor explosion' at around 00:30am today.

Detectives believe it was the result of offenders attacking a cash machine at the Co-op in Greenside Lane.

The burglars are thought to have left the scene in a vehicle.

Greenside Lane, Halifax Road and Dellside Road were closed overnight while officers carried out their enquiries.

Those roads have now reopened, but a crime scene remains in place at the supermarket.

Detective Inspector McNamara, of Bradford District CID, said: “Extensive police enquiries are continuing this morning and I would like to re-assure the local community that I have a dedicated team of detectives working on this.

“Luckily no-one was hurt in this incident, but the actions of those responsible could quite easily have caused serious injury or death. There is damage to part of the building which resulted in a number of roads being closed overnight and the retail premises remains closed.

“A number of witnesses have come forward and I wish to thank the public for support with our investigation. We have a number of lines of enquiry that we are following up this morning."

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are also in the area today to offer support and re-assurance to the local community.

Det Insp McNamara added: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or indeed suspicious persons in the area prior to or at the time of the incident, or anyone who has any information in relation to this matter to contact West Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bradford CID via 101, quoting reference 50 of November 10.