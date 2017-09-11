Extra police resources sent to York streets in anti-burglary operation

Police in York are sending extra officers and staff to streets where burglaries have taken place in a bid to educate the public on how to stop future break-ins.

North Yorkshire Police's new scheme Operation Cordial sees extra resources deployed in the immediate area to provide reassurance and support to the community when a house is burgled.

York Neighbourhood Policing Team will be working alongside volunteers, police cadets and Special Constables to visit streets where a burglary has occurred.

They will provide crime prevention tips and advice to residents, as well as discuss other crime prevention initiatives such as the North Yorkshire Community Messaging service and dot peen property marking.

Inspector Lee Pointon, of North Yorkshire Police said: “Operation Cordial will be implemented in every street in York where there has been a burglary, and will provide reassurance and support to our communities.

"Our aim is to improve police visibility and engagement within the local community, and help keep York a very safe place.

“By offering advice ‘surgeries’ to the public in targeted areas and promoting other successful crime prevention tools, we can educate members of the public on how to protect their property as well as deterring would-be criminals.”

North Yorkshire Community Messaging is a free service that allows residents to register to receive the latest crime notifications and community news for their local neighbourhood. It is used by more than 20,000 people across York and North Yorkshire.

Dot peen marking involves using a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent unique number.

The unique number will be entered onto the national Immobilise property register database, vastly increasing the chances that it will be reunited with its owner if it is lost or stolen.