Family of hit and run victim, 16, give thanks to public

The family of a critically ill hit and run victim have thanked members of the public who came to his aid.

As Humberside Police renew their appeal for witnesses, the family of Kiernan Roberts have spoken about their gratitude to all those who helped in the moments after the 16-year-old was knocked down.

Kiernan was cycling along Brantingham Road in Elloughton late on Friday night when he was hit by a car that failed to stop at the scene.

A member of the public found Kiernan laying injured in the road and called the emergency services.

He had suffered potentially life threatening injuries and taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where police said he remains in a critical condition.

In a statement, his family said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in helping Kiernan, especially the people who came across and helped him on Brantingham Road, as well as the staff at Hull Royal Infirmary and the treatment they are continuing to give him.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who contacted the police and responded to their appeals following the collision.”

A 63-year-old man was arrested following police enquiries.

He been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to the police is asked to call 101, quoting log 719 of 07/10/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.