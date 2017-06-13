Family of tragic York girl Katie Rough run in aid of African children

The family of tragic York seven-year-old Katie Rough will take part in the Great North Run to raise money for education in Africa.

Seven relatives and family friends will run the half-marathon in September in honour of the Archbishop of York, who they say has been “a great support” since her alleged murder in February.

They want to help pay for a child to get through school in the Archbishop’s native Uganda and hope to raise £3,000 for the charity Compassion UK. The team running the 13.1 mile race features Katie’s father Paul, sister Bethany, two aunts, two uncles and family friend Téba Diatta.

Katie died in hospital after being found with severe neck and chest lacerations at a playing field in York. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with Katie’s murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and is due to stand trial in July.

Earlier this year Katie’s mother Alison said The Archbishop of York had developed a strong bond with the family after her death. She said: “In the darkest of times he has sat with us for several hours, prayed with us, talked about Katie.

“He bought me and Paul an Easter egg each at Easter. He’s said that we are welcome to Bishopthorpe Palace at any time we want. The Archbishop actually organised Katie’s wake. That was a massive weight off our shoulders.”

In a message on the Compassion website, the Rough family said Katie “died tragically and completely unexpectedly in January this year”.

They said: “We want to honour Katie and leave an amazing legacy in her name.

“If we can help another child or children overcome poverty and adversity, at least some good will come out of our loss.

“We as a family want to pay tribute to our amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin. Katie was a much loved, treasured member of our family and her loss has left a massive void.”

“Running The GNR will give us a positive focus and strengthen our bond.

“Katie was such a special person, kind, loving and generous and we want her memory to live on, so that others all around the world will know about her and hear how she is inspiring and changing lives.”