Family release images of Leeds assault victim's injuries as detectives continue to hunt for attackers

These are the appalling injuries suffered by a man who was beaten with a baseball bat during an attack in Leeds.

Today his family agreed to release images of Francis Manda as he lays in his hospital bed in the hope that someone will come forward with crucial information.

Mr Manda was left with a serious head injury after being beaten with a baseball bat.

Mr Manda, 43, was the victim of a serious assault which took place in Harehills almost a month ago.

Police said he had been visiting Lupton Stores in Lupton Avenue when he is thought to have been attacked by someone with a baseball bat.

Mr Manda suffered a serious head injury and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he has remained since the attack.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds CID, said: "I would like to thank Francis' family for making the brave decision to release these images to the public, which I know may be distressing for some people.

Police said Mr Manda's remains "very unwell" almost a month on from the attack.

“Unfortunately, Francis is very unwell so this has been released with the hope that we can find out what happened to him and bring the person or people responsible to justice."

The exact location of the assault is unknown, but police said it happened between 4pm and 4.15pm on Friday, September 29

Despite extensive enquiries, detectives have struggled to determine what exactly happened to Mr Manda or who is responsible.

Det Insp Hails said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault or believes they may have seen Francis in the area at that time to get in contact with officers.

“I would also ask members of the public who were in the Lupton Avenue area at the time of this assault to cast their minds back to 29 September, and report any suspicious or strange behaviour they may have noticed.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170451444.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.