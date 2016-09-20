Family’s heartbreak as miniature pony is stolen from Yorkshire field

The owners of a miniature pony have been left “heartbroken” after she was stolen from a field in East Yorkshire.

Honey, a 38 inch tall female miniature pony, is thought to have been taken from a field on Rawcliffe Road in Airmyn, near Goole, overnight between 8.30pm on Friday September 16 and 9am on Saturday September 17.

Honey the miniature pony, who was taken last week.

According to Humberside Police, other horses were in the field at the time but only Honey, who is white in colour with light and dark brown patches, has gone missing.

A police spokesman said: “A blue horse box with silver writing on the side was seen in a near by lay-by and may or may not be connected with the disappearance of the horse.”

Her owner Laura Johnson has made an appeal for Honey’s safe return and is offering a £1,000 reward for anyone who has any information which may lead to her being found.

A Facebook page called Please Help Find Honey has been set up to raise awareness of the theft.

“Please help us reunite honey with her heartbroken four-year-old best friend.” A message on the Pleae Help Find Honey Facebook page

A recent message left on the page said: “Thank you all so much for all your shares, it means so much to me (her breeder) and her owners.

“Still no news as yet, but somebody somewhere knows where Honey is. Please please keep sharing the post and this page to hopefully bring little honey back to her lovely family, please help us reunite honey with her heartbroken four-year-old best friend.”

Another recent post said: “I have to remind the person/people who have honey... SHE IS MICROCHIPPED.

“I wish the person/people would do the right thing and let her come back to her heartbroken best friend Harvey please keep sharing everyone x thank you all so much xx”

Anyone with information about the theft or the current whereabouts of Honey is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, referring to log 196 of September 17.