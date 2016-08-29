Family subjected to violent robbery in Leeds

A husband and wife were assaulted by two men during a violent robbery on the driveway of a Leeds home.

The robbers knocked the man to the ground and assaulted him while he was on the floor.

They also assaulted his wife, ripping jewellery from her neck and wrist.

When the victims’ daughter tried to intervene, the men stole her handbag.

Items stolen include a Louis Vuitton handbag, a thick double chain with a pear shaped pendant, a yellow gold pendant with white gold around the sides and blue sapphire stones in the centre, a Chloe designer purse, a gold iPhone 6 and car keys to an Audi A1.

The robbery took place on Street Lane in Roundhay at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

Police today released details as they appealed for witnesses who may have seen the men in the area.

Detective Sergeant Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victims who not only had personal items stolen but were physically assaulted by these two suspects. They have all been left traumatised by the attack.”

The suspects ran off towards Old Park Road where they got into a black vehicle which was parked on double yellow lines.

The first man is described as black, around 5ft 10in and athletic. He wore a navy or black tracksuit, a black cap and black trainers.

The second man is described as Asian or mixed race, between 22 and 25-years-old, 5ft 5in, and of medium build. He was wearing a curved peak black or grey cap and dark coloured tracksuit.

Det Sgt Burns said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed this incident, or saw these two suspects in the area to contact myself via 101 quoting log number 1612 of 27 August or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”