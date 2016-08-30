Father’s tribute after Briton who tried to save stabbed backpacker dies

THE father of a British traveller has paid tribute to his “darling” son after he died from injuries suffered while trying to defend a fellow backpacker in a knife attack at an Australian hostel.

Tom Jackson, 30, died in a north Queensland hospital on Tuesday and his father, Les, was quoted on a Youcaring fundraising page set up to help the family.

He wrote: “We are bereft. Our darling Tom has left us and the world is a poorer place. Thanks again to everyone for the love and support you have given us over the last few days, we will be forever grateful.

“There is dark and evil in this world perpetrated by a few, but so much more love and light emanates from so many more. That thought will sustain us over the coming days.”

The page has raised more than £1,300 of a £5,000 target with all donations going to Mr Jackson’s parents.

Mr Jackson suffered fatal stab wounds as he tried to save fellow backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 21, when she was stabbed in a knife attack at Shelley’s Backpackers in Home Hill last week.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said: “Police can confirm 30-year-old British man Thomas Jackson, critically injured in an alleged knife attack at Home Hill on August 23, has today passed away in the Townsville Hospital.”

The spokesman said investigations are continuing, but detectives will upgrade a charge of attempted murder against a 29-year-old man when he next appears at Townsville Magistrates’ Court on October 28.

He added: “The family of Thomas have told us that while they appreciate the support, they don’t wish to speak to the media.”

Smail Ayad, 29, is alleged to have stabbed Ms Ayliffe-Chung and to have caused the injuries which led to Mr Jackson’s death, as well as harming 12 police officers.

Police previously said they were investigating whether Ayad had an “obsession” with Ms Ayliffe-Chung.

Mr Jackson suffered critical head injuries as he went to her aid and police described his actions as “selfless”.

Friends and well-wishers of Mr Jackson posted tributes to the murdered traveller on social media sites. Many changed their profile pictures to images of them with the 30-year-old from Cheshire.

Emily Jayne Waters wrote on Facebook: “I honestly couldn’t be anymore broken right now ... you will forever be remembered by us all ... RIP Tom Jackson ... I’m so proud to have had a hero like you as a friend. I love you buddy.”

Pavan Namana, a Facebook friend of Mr Jackson, wrote: “RIP Tom Jackson we miss you.”

Steven Isles posted on Facebook: “Tom Jackson, you die a hero, committing a most selfless act anyone could, trying to preserve the life of the innocent.”

Donating money on the Youcaring fundraising page, Angela Smith wrote: “So very sorry for your loss. A man for our country to be proud of. RIP Tom. X”

Simon Ash posted: “Your courage is beyond words, a true hero and the world knows it. sending you strength.”

Later, Mr Jackson’s sister, Liv, wrote on Facebook: “Today it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have had to say goodbye to my wonderful big brother, Tom. There is nothing in this world that can prepare you for the pain and heartbreak of losing a sibling and a friend, but there is great comfort in knowing that he was mine.

“To everyone back home and to everyone here in Australia, there are literally not enough words to thank you for your support and beautifully kind words to my family at this time. All that I ask is that you don’t remember Tom as a victim. You remember him as a friend, cherish the memories you had together and be thankful you got to meet him and be part of the joy that he bought to this world.

“Indescribably proud of everything you accomplished and the lives you touched. I will love you always and forever TJ, your little sister, Lou.”

