Female officer was ‘gagging for it’, said York Pc who ‘called black person a golliwog’

A YORKSHIRE Pc is facing the sack for referring to a black person as a “golliwog” and telling builders that a young female officer was “gagging for it”.

A misconduct hearing was told that former army veteran Pc Paul Southgate, who works for North Yorkshire Police, made a comment to staff about golliwogs on jam jar lids being used as bus passes by black people.

The York father-of three, who has black family members, claimed he was explaining a “history lesson”.

He five allegations of misconduct, two of which are gross misconduct and is appearing at a hearing at the force’s HQ in Northallerton.

Three sanctions of misconduct relate to not following up a potential witness, saying to a colleague, “you leave me with all the s*** to do”, and not following the correct protocol for a domestic violence case.

He is also alleged to have told a member of the public to keep a £20 note they had wanted to hand in, smiling while telling them, “finders keepers”.

Edward Pleeth , prosecuting on behalf of North Yorkshire Police, said PC Southgate had told three contractors at Easingwold Police Station that a female police support officer was “gagging for it”.

A statement was read on behalf of the officer, relating to racist comments made by Southgate.

Mr Pleeth said: “After once saying the comment, another officer asked him to repeat what he [Southgate] had said and repeated: ‘Do you remember those Golliwogs which were on Jam Jar lids, they had to stop using them because [initials of a known black member of community] kept using them as a bus pass.’”

Southgate had written in his statement that he was explaining a ‘history lesson’, the hearing was told.

Mr Pleeth added: “The second accusation revolves around a member of the public who came to hand the £20 at Easingwold Police Station and PC Southgate told the member of the public to keep it.

“He smiled and said something along the lines or words to the affect of ‘finders keepers’ - we find that this is not the appropriate behaviour of how to treat a lost and found item which is handed in by a member of the public.

“The third misconduct charge is when a member of staff at Boots who had offered to stay behind was waiting for PC Southgate to appear to take a statement - but he never showed.”

PC Southgate was also heard saying “there are two sides to every story” when investigating a domestic abuse case - which made up the fifth misconduct charge.

Mr Pleeth told the hearing: “He [PC Southgate] wrote ‘no further action required’ in the comments during an investigation into domestic violence even though he was told to look into the case.”

Speaking at the hearing, PC Soutgate admitted he “must have” said the “gagging for it” comments about the female officer.

Speaking about his relationship with her, PC Southgate said: “It was a comment - which I said in bad judgement.

“I would say we are friends and have jokes and banter together.”

He added: “I’ve spent a lot of time in the armed forces and have lots of friends from the armed forces that who have banter to lighten the situation.

“Lack of knowledge in the situation and was not aware of the procedure.”

Asked about his racist behaviour, Southgate added: “I’m not a racist, I have family members and close friends who are of black ethnicity. My cousin’s children are mixed race. It was very, very bad judgement on my part.

“It was totally unacceptable - I have a very good relationship with my cousin’s children.”

Southgate, who joined the police force in 2001, was in the armed forces for 12 years and served in the Falklands in the early 1990s.

His medical records showed he was taking medications to treat Post Traumatic Disorder.

In 2009, he was diagnosed with chronic stress and was signed off work in periods. He was taking Tomazipan for insomnia and Somalipan - a type of Anti-depressant.

Asked by Mr Pleeth why he accepted using the term ‘gagging for it’ despite refusing to say he did in his statement, Southgate replied: “If that’s what they are saying - then yes that is true. I will not argue against my colleagues.”

He added: “But that is not language I would use.”

Asked by Mr Pleeth if PC Southgate remembered using the phrase golliwogs, he said: “No, I do not sir.

“It is bad judgement on my part.”

Southgate denies gross misconduct for the sexist and racist remarks - but admits misconduct to all five behaviour elements which took between June and August 2015.

Southgate’s Police Federation representative Mike Rawling told the misconduct panel: “He denies to this day that he ever used the term ‘gagging for it’.”

The hearing continues.