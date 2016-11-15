Fifteenth arrest in Rotherham child sex abuse inquiry

A man has been arrested in Rotherham as part of the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sex abuse in the town, bringing the total to 15.

The NCA, described as the British equivalent of the FBI, said the man was taken to a police station in South Yorkshire, where he will be interviewed by the agency’s officers.

He was detained in connection with Operation Stovewood, an independent investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997-2013.

The man was arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent assault and administering drugs to obtain or facilitate intercourse. The offences relate to a girl aged under 16.

Operation Stovewood, which has 17 distinct investigations being looked at by its officers, currently has 42 designated suspects. It has made contact with 141 victims and survivors so far.

It was launched in the aftermath of the bombshell Alexis Jay report, which set out how 1,400 children had been abused over the course of 16 years while authorities turned a blind eye.