Five incidents of criminal damage in the space of half an hour have prompted a police investigation in the Heckmondwike and Liversedge area.

Two vehicles were set on fire on the Stubley Estate in Heckmondwike and three vehicles were attacked at Millbridge in Liversedge. The incidents all happened on Saturday November 5 between 4 and 4.30am.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101.