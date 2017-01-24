Five guns seized during police crackdown on organised crime gangs

POLICE have seized five guns and ammunition during a two-month operation targeting organised crime gangs in Doncaster district.

South Yorkshire Police have seized five handguns and ammunition and also arrested 33 people and seized drugs worth £93,000 including a kilo of heroin and a kilo of cocaine.

And officers from Doncaster CID have seized £93,400 in cash during the operation

Detective Inspector James Axe, who has overseen many of the operations said: "We have successfully disrupted a great deal of criminal activity in recent weeks and made some significant seizures of drugs, cash and viable firearms.

"As a direct result, a number of offenders have been arrested and charged with serious offences.

"This relentless level of enforcement causes significant disruption to the criminal gangs who cause misery to our communities.

"Cocaine and heroin are destructive drugs that ruin the lives of users and damage the wider community.

"South Yorkshire Police is dedicated to removing illegal drugs and other banned substances from circulation.

"Anyone involved in criminal activity should be aware that we will actively target them to ensure that they are brought to justice. Along with our partners, we will strive to make Doncaster and South Yorkshire a safer place."