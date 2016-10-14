Five things that you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you didn’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Is Yorkshire school girl’s unsolved murder linked to second killing?

The unsolved murder of Hebden Bridge schoolgirl Lindsay Jo Rimer could be connected to the killing of another teenager according to a retired detective who has come forward with new information. The 13-year-old girl went missing from Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994, after visiting the Trade Club on Holme Street. Her body was found five months later in the Rochdale Canal. Former Detective Sergeant John Matthews, of Cleveland Police, believes there is compelling evidence that a man he interviewed as part of an investigation into another murder was also involved in Lindsay’s death.

2. Yorkshire improves but school tables show north-south divide in GCSE results remains

Yorkshire has traditionally been ranked bottom or close to it in tables showing how many pupils achieve at least five good GCSEs, including English and maths. However the region has fared much better this year due to a new system introduced by the Department for Education which measures the progress of pupils across eight subjects during their time at secondary school. Under this Progress 8 system, the performance of Yorkshire schools ranked fourth highest out of the nine regions in England. The change in rankings does not mean Yorkshire pupils are passing more exams but means that the latest official tables give more recognition to the progress they are making from 11 to 16 compared to others nationally. Yorkshire has a better progress score than anywhere else in the North or Midlands

3. Bradford school teacher diagnosed with cholera

A Bradford teacher was diagnosed with the potentially fatal bacterial infection cholera after returning from a trip abroad, NHS officials have revealed. A public health body confirmed the case yesterday but was unlikely to spread because it is caught by consuming contaminated food or water. No further details have been revealed about the case and it is not known which country the member of school staff was in when they contracted the disease.

4. Warley Village museum is inside a phone box

It could just be the world’s smallest museum, a disused phone box, telling the story of a Yorkshire village. The attraction includes etched glass, old photographs and information on the history of Warley, near Halifax. The Warley Community Association restored the phone box and wanted to use it for something different, after researching the uses of other adopted boxes, including book exchanges and defibrillators. They have now submitted an application for the museum to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records

5. Baby boy killed and child badly hurt in dog attack

A baby boy was killed and another child has been seriously injured after they were attacked by a dog. The boy who was wounded was left with “life-changing injuries,” Essex Police said. Emergency services were called to an address in Harwich Road, Colchester, at 3.10pm on Thursday. Officials removed the dog from the property after the incident, the breed of the dog is unknown.

