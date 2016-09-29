Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you didn’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Barnsley suspend Wright and ‘secret video’ emerges of Leeds United owner Cellino

Just days after England manager Sam Allardyce was sacked after video footage revealed he had been side stepping FA rules, the Daily Telegraph unleashed new footage detailing claims of other football managers being involved in illicit payments. Barnsley assistant coach Tommy Wright is alleged to have taken £5,000 ‘bung’ in an attempt to get Far East investors to place players at his club. Wright has since denied any wrongdoing but has been suspended after he was caught in a sting making deals with undercover reporters. QPR chief and former Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is alleged to have requested £55,000 to work for a fake Far East firm seeking to sell players to the club and footage shows Massimo Cellino explaining to representatives that they can circumvent FA and FIFA rules.

Read full story here

2. Yorkshire Universities call for answers as Brexit inquiry is launched

Yorkshire’s leading Russell Group universities have called for action after an inquiry into the effect of Brexit on higher education is set to be launched today. Universities are calling to safeguard the future of current students and those thinking of applying to the region. The Education Select Committee said MPs will look at which protections should be put in place for EU students in Britain to ensure universities in the region remain competitive as concerns have been raised Brexit may have a negative impact. A recent report showed that eight universities in the North including Leeds, Sheffield and York, receive £127m a year of EU research funding.

Read full story here

3. York pensioner freezes to death in care home where radiators didn’t work

A 91-year-old resident in a York care home died after freezing to death in what was described as an “accident waiting to happen.” Annie Barritt was said to have had a temperature that couldn’t register on a standard thermometer and was eventually found to be nearly 10 degrees below the hypothermia threshold. The care home has been slapped with a £1.6m fine and was found to have “systematic, systemic failures” by the Recorder of York, Judge Paul Batty QC.

Read full story here

4. The race is on to score tickets for Jeremy Clarkson’s new car show in Whitby

Jeremy Clarkson is co-hosting The Grand Tour with former BBC co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond that will be screened from November 18 on Amazon Prime. One of the episodes will be shot against the coastal backdrop of Whitby on October 13 and 14, producers announced today. Amazon customers have two days to apply for audience tickets for the show which will take place in a giant tent. Entries will close at midnight on Friday September 30.

Read full story here

5. Boy, 13, suffers life-changing injuries after horrific beating by BMX pal in Yorkshire Dales

A 13-year-old boy had to undergo life-saving surgery after he was beaten by a 15-year-old attacker in the Yorkshire Dales. The two boys were digging a ramp for their BMX bikes in woodland when the older boy lost his temper and battered the younger boy with sticks for not digging properly. The young boy was taken to hospital and was found to have a perforated bowel and peritonitis and septicaemia. The victim is said to have been diagnosed with severe post traumatic stress disorder after his ordeal.

Read full story here