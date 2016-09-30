Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you didn’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. South Yorkshire police chief ‘must now quit’ over Hillsborough statement

Chief Constable David Crompton has been asked for his resignation following the fallout from the verdicts on the 1989 Hillsborough disaster inquests. Mr Crompton was suspended in April following a statement he gave in the days after the conclusions of the inquests, which seemed to go back on an apology issued in 2012 for focusing on the behaviour of Liverpool supporters. South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings called for Mr Crompton’s immediate resignation on Wednesday night although the chief constable said he plans to challenge it in court.

2. Social media makes one in four women depressed

Social media could be a cause of anxiety and depression among young women, the NHS has said. A new report from NHS Digital found the number of women aged 16 to 24 experiencing mental health problems has risen and there is a growing gap between female and male sufferers. Sally McManus led the study from the National Centre for Social Research and said women suffer from these mental health problems due to violence and abuse but added that the young women in the study are “the first cohort to come of age in social media ubiquity”

3. Widening north-south divide and the millionaire properties in Yorkshire’s golden triangle

New data revealed more than 40,000 new property millionaires have been created across Britain this year showing that the divide in property prices between the North and South of England is becoming more pronounced (you need to explain why the figures demonstrate a divide). About 660,900 homes across the country are now estimated to be worth at least £1m, an increase of more than 40,800 since January. Data compiled by property website, Zoopla showed four out of five of Britain’s property millionaires live in London or the South East of England.

4. EU must take in migrants, not push them to UK says Archbishop of York

The Archbishop of York, John Sentamu has demanded that EU nations offer asylum to refugees in their own countries rather than “shunting” them ever more towards the UK. The archbishop blamed the existence of the Jungle camp in Calais on the Schengen zone, which allows free movement across European national borders. Dr Sentamu questioned how the Government could be certain that members of the Islamic State were not among those seeking refuge.

5. Heathrow expansion could fuel more flights from Leeds

Heathrow airport believes that adding 25,000 more flights to the existing annual limit of 480,000 would lead to a “Brexit boost” of £1.5 billion to the UK economy between 2012 and the opening of a third runway in 2025. These changes can include a new early morning flight and other services from Leeds Bradford Airport. President of Leeds Chamber of Commerce said Heathrow to the world via Leeds-Bradford Airport is already helping local businesses reach new world markets.

