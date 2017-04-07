Forensic evidence snared Sheffield burglar who targeted pensioner

A BURGLAR from Sheffield who raided a 77-year-old man's home has been jailed for three years.

Paul Woodcock, 57, of Bowfield Court, Sheffield, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting burglary.

Police Constable Craig Winkless of Sheffield CID, said: “An investigation into Woodcock, who initially denied the offence but pleaded guilty after forensic evidence linked him to the scene, was launched when the burglary was reported to us back in January of this year.

“In the burglary, Woodcock intentionally and callously targeted a vulnerable man to take advantage of him for his own selfish gain. I am glad that Woodcock has now owned up to his actions and has been punished by the courts.