Four arrests after suspected shooting of 4x4 vehicle in Shipley

Four men have been arrested after armed police were called out to Shipley and found a 4x4 vehicle with damage from a suspected gunshot.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to West Royd Drive at 10.42pm yesterday following a report of a collision and a firearms discharge.

They found an abandoned Mitsubishi Shogun with damage which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

Shortly afterwards an injured 29-year-old man from Shipley turned up at the scene, police say.

He was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening and are not thought to be related to the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Later, three local men aged 28, 31 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They remain in custody today and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, but we believe this was a targeted attack and there is not thought to be a wider risk to the public.

“We take incidents involving firearms extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area today to reassure residents.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting log 2063 of 30 August.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.