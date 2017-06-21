Fourth man charged with murder over shooting of Raheem Wilks in Leeds

A MAN has been charged with murder following the shooting of Raheem Wilks in Leeds earlier this year.

Tremaine Wisdom, aged 28, from Meanwood, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thurs June 22) charged with the murder of 19-year-old Raheem Wilks, in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, on Thursday, January 26.

Keiran Hunt, aged 29, from Harehills; Keal Richards, aged 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, and Jaydn Manners, aged 23, of Louis Street, Chapeltown, have previously been charged with murder and are currently remanded in custody pending further hearings.