‘Frightening ordeal’ for man threatened with knife and gun in Gargrave

A man was threatened by armed robbers during a break-in at his home in Gargrave.

The two men arrived at the address on Thursday night around 9.30pm and demanded jewellery and money.

One was carrying a long, machete-type knife and the other, a small handgun.

However they fled empty-handed and left the scene at speed in a vehicle on Skipton Road.

Police believe the robbery was “targeted.”

Detective Sergeant Michele Fawcett of Harrogate Serious Crime Team, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time. In particular, we want to identify the vehicle that we believe the suspects used. I urge anyone who was in the area of Skipton Road and Eshton Road between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday night, to please get in touch.

“Thankfully, the victim was not injured during the incident, but was very shaken up by what happened. We believe that the suspects have targeted the address rather than it being a random attack.”

The first suspect is of Asian appearance, aged in his mid-twenties with a young face, short dark hair and a moustache. He was around 5ft 11ins, of medium build and wearing dark coloured clothing.

The second was wearing a balaclava and is described as 5ft 11ins and of medium build. It is not known whether the handgun was real or fake.

