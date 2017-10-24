Further arrests made over serious assaults in Harrogate

Police investigating two serious assaults which left several people hospitalised in Harrogate have made further arrests.

Four men were found with injuries including cut and stab wounds on Unity Grove and near to the Bilton Working Men's Club in Harrogate last Friday night (October, 20).

Four men were found with injuries including cut and stab wounds last Friday

Police have since arrested three men in connection with the incidents, this is in addition to the man and woman in their forties arrested on the night.

The three men arrested after the night aged 35,36 and 37 are all from Harrogate according to police. All five since have been released on unconditional bail and the investigation is ongoing.