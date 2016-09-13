Girl, 12, approached by man in ‘sexually motivated’ North Yorkshire incident

A 12-year-old girl had her rucksack lifted off her back by an unknown man in North Yorkshire in what police believe may have been a sexually motivated incident.

North Yorkshire Police have increased patrols and issued an ‘e-fit’ image of a man they would like to speak to after the incident in Knaresborough on Friday, September 9.

Between 8am and 8.20am, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in the area of Charlton Manor Drive as she walked to school. He lifted her rucksack off her back, from behind.

The girl challenged the man, and he walked off. There was no direct contact between the suspect and the victim, but it is believed the incident may have been sexually motivated.

Officers have increased foot patrols in the area, particularly around school times, and are urging people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Pc Simon Davis, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a concerning incident, and although the girl was not injured, she was understandably upset.

“Parents can be reassured that we have increased patrols in the area, and a full police investigation is underway to identify the man involved and establish the circumstances behind this incident.”

The suspect is described as aged in his 40s or 50s, well-built, with dark hair, bald on top.

Anyone who recognises the man in the efit, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101. Please select option 2 and ask for PC Simon Davis or Knaresborough Police.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12160164127 when passing information.