Girl, 14, due in court after spitting at police officer in Scarborough

A schoolgirl is due to appear in court after spitting at a police officer in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the girl, 14, had been charged in relation to an incident at the town's railway station at around 5pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman said: "A 14-year-old girl is due at court after spitting at a police officer in Scarborough.

"The officer was responding to reports of anti-social behaviour at the station.

"The girl was arrested and later charged with assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress."

She will appear at Scarborough Youth Magistrates’ Court on November 7.