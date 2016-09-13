Gold seized and 16 arrested in West Yorkshire police operation

WEST Yorkshire Police seized a substantial amount of cash and gold after executing a series of warrants in Leeds and across the UK

A total of 16 people were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences in connection with an ongoing financial investigation.

Three warrants were executed on Thursday September 8 in Bradford, Shipley and Leeds.

Two further warrants were executed at addresses in Curzon Street and Hatton Gardens in London.

Five court orders were also carried out in Birmingham, Sheffield and Manchester.

A total of 16 people have been arrested on money laundering offences and are all now on police bail.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A substantial amount of cash and gold was seized during the operation.”

Enquiries are ongoing.