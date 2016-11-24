Guilty: Giggleswick teacher who had sex with pupil on his wife’s wedding dress

A FORMER boarding school teacher accused of having sex with a pupil on his wife’s wedding dress has been convicted of a series of sex offences.

Simon Ball, 42, of Greenwich, was found guilty of four counts of engaging in sexual activity while in a position of trust and one count of indecent assault following a nine-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the remaining four counts.

The offences related to his time at Giggleswick School in Settle, North Yorkshire.

Ball had admitted five counts of engaging in sexual activity while in a position of trust at Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, which led to an investigation into his conduct at his former school being re-opened.

Detective Constable Hayley Kendall, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “These were predatory offences committed against vulnerable, young people by a person in a position of trust, whose duty was supposed to be to protect and safeguard those in his care.

“This investigation could not have begun without the bravery of the first victim coming forwards and subsequently, the further victims who attended court to give evidence.

“No matter how long ago these crimes occur, they can have a devastating and long-lasting effect on victims.

“I hope that this result offers them some form of closure and that today’s verdict will encourage others to report abuse, whether historical or current, to the police.”

Mark Turnbull, headmaster of Giggleswick School, said: “We are shocked and saddened that a former member of staff should have carried out these deplorable crimes, and are truly sorry that our former pupils - who showed great courage in speaking out - were treated in this appalling way.”

He said a comprehensive review of safeguarding and recruitment policies had been carried out and the school completed two annual safeguarding audits.

Ball is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 29.