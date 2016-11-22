Have-a-go hero foils handbag robbery

A man tried to rob a woman who was using a cash point with her nine-year-old son.

But he fled empty handed after a passing motorist stopped and intervened.

Now Humberside Police are trying to trace the man and are also appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe on Sunday November 20 at about 1.25pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was at the cashpoint with her nine-year-old son when a man tried to rob her. There was a struggle and the woman ended up on the floor protecting her bag.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote log 517 of 20/11/16 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.