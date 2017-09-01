Have you seen this man wanted in connection with Leeds robbery?

Detectives investigating a robbery at the home of a vulnerable man in Leeds have issued CCTV images of another man they are trying to trace.

West Yorkshire Police say officers have already arrested and charged two men in relation to the incident in Gledhow on August 14. They have been remanded in custody pending further court hearings and enquiries are ongoing to trace a third known suspect.

They want to identify the man shown in the images at the BP service station, in Roundhay Road, where the victim’s bank card was used.

Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 762 James Chambers of Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime number 13170373688 or call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.