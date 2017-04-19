Hearing held into death of Katie Rough ahead of teenager's trial

A further court hearing for a teenager accused of murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough has been held.

The defendant, a 15-year-old girl, was not present in person or via videolink for the 40-minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

The accused was arrested and charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon after Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York on January 9.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age, denies murder.

Wednesday's hearing, before Judge Peter Collier QC, Recorder of Leeds, was largely administrative and dealt with pre-trial preparation.

Reporting restrictions were not lifted ahead of a further hearing on June 28, ahead of the trial, scheduled to begin on July 3.