Heroin and cocaine seized after police chased dealer in Barnsley town centre

POLICE seized more than 90 wraps of Class A drugs during a covert operation in Barnsley town centre.

Police spotted a man behaving suspiciously on John Street in the town centre at around 10.30am Friday 20 January.

As they approached him, the man, aged 20, began to run from officers, but was detained after a chase across the town centre.

He was found with a quantity of Class A drugs on him and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A substance.

A search of a property on Barnsley Road, Dodworth, led to the arrest of a 21-year old man on suspicion of possession of a Class A substance

During the operation, a total of 98 wraps of heroin and cocaine were seized, worth an estimated value of around £1,700.

The two men have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Acting Sergeant Mike Pursley, said: “This is just one example of operations we are running to consistently tackle drug related crime throughout Barnsley.

“I am pleased that we have been able to remove a quantity of Class A drugs from our town and would always encourage anyone who has any concerns about criminal activity of this, or any kind, in their area to contact us.”