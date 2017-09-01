High value bikes stolen overnight in Selby

Police are warning people to be vigilant after bikes worth more than £6,800 were stolen from Selby.

The four bikes were taken overnight between 8pm on Thursday August 31 and 8.20am this morning (Friday) when thieves broke into a shed containing the bikes at Sherburn Street, Cawood.

Images of the bikes that have been taken

They include a Liv Avail Advance blue and black women’s road bike, a Whyte T130SXX women’s full suspension mountain bike with a pink frame and green pedals,a Transition Scout men’s full suspension mountain bike in red and black with white pedals and Hope wheel hubs, and a Giant Defy 4 men’s road bike in green, black and white, with black tape on the handle bars.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity in the Sherburn Street area overnight or has any other information that could assist the investigation to contact them. They are also warning people to be vigilant if they are offered similar cycles for sale and to contact the police if they recognise any of the stolen bikes.

Contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Lucy Hammond or email lucy.hammond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

