Home-owner finds would be thief in the act

A would be house burglar was foiled when the homeowner returned and caught him in the act.

Humberside Police say that a man smashed a rear door to get into the house and made a search of the property before he was disturbed by the homeowner arriving back at the address at Fillingham Crescent in Cleethorpes.

It happened at around 3pm on Friday and the suspect escaped on a blue bike.

He is described as a white man, aged between 18 and 22 and wearing a black bobble hat.

If you think you know who this man is or have any information please call 101 quoting log 275 of November 18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.