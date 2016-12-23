Hooded youth tried to assault man during attempted robbery in Halifax

Police are hunting three hooded youths who robbed a man in Halifax last night.

The 20-year-old victim was walking near the junction of Mixenden Lane and Raw Lane shortly before 8pm when he was approached by the three youths, who demanded property.

When the victim refused and tried to defend himself, one of the suspects attempted to assault him.

Detective Constable Eileen Walsh, of Calderdale CID, said: "It may well be that one of the suspects has a facial injury.

"If anyone has any information about who these suspects are and if indeed one has a recent injury, please contact police."

The suspects are described as male, in their late teens and were wearing hooded tops and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det Con Eileen Walsh, in Calderdale CID, quoting crime reference 13160749827 on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.