House-holder is threatened by armed men in balaclavas

Three balaclava clad men wielding sticks and machetes broke into the house of a 61 year-old man in Doncaster threatened him and demanded money.

The house-holder was unhurt but left shaken by the incident at Edlington Lane in Warmsworth on Monday at around 10.50pm.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an appeal for anyone who saw anything to come forward.

One of the men has been described as white, of stocky build and wearing dark coloured jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1196 of 17 April.