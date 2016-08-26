Hull detectives quiz woman after sudden death

A woman is being questioned by detectives after the sudden death of a 48-year-old man in Hull.

Police today named the man as 48-year-old Michael Logan, who lived in Mulcourt on the Orchard Park Estate.

A post mortem examination has been completed, but the cause of his death remains unexplained.

Humberside Police said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances leading to his death.

A spokesman said: “As part of those enquiries, a 36-year-old woman was arrested yesterday. She is currently in police custody being questioned by detectives.

“The family of the deceased ware being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”

Officers are carrying out house to house calls to establish any details relevant to the enquiry.

Anyone who feels they may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 167 of 20 August 2016.