Hunt for bogus police officers who claimed to have search warrant

BOGUS police officers tried to con their way into a house in North Yorkshire claiming they were carrying out a search warrant.

One of the four men was dressed in a white forensic-style suite and others had a clip-board and a radio.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of the men following the incident at a property in Barlow near Selby on October 8.

The four men arrived at the property in a light coloured Volvo saloon. One man remained inside the car while the other three called at the property.

They told the occupant that they were police officers and had come to carry out a search warrant.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Thankfully the occupant challenged the men and they left the property without gaining entry."

One of the suspects is described as a 5ft 10in tall Asian man with a thick set build and a short beard. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and a baseball cap and spoke with a West Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ian O’Grady or email Ian.O'Grady@northyorkshire.pnn.police, quoting reference number 12170180844.

