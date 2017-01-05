Hunt for men who beat victim during New Year's Day robbery

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was beaten and robbed in Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

The 22-year-old victim had out with friends for New Year's Eve and was set upon as he walked along John William Street between 2am and 3am.

He was attacked by a group of four to five men, who pushed him to the ground and punched him.

They stole his Samsung mobile phone and fled the scene.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his head and face and two of his back teeth were broken.

Detective Constable Nicole Rubio-Senior, of Kirklees CID, said: "This was a terrifying and unprovoked attack and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation.

"In particular, there was a taxi driver who came to the aid of the victim following the incident and made sure he got back home safely. It is believed he had a white London cab style taxi which is based outside the McDonalds taxi rank on John William Street."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Det Con Rubio-Senior at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170001424.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.