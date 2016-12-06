Hunt for passenger who assaulted Hull bus driver

Police are investigating after a bus driver in Hull was assaulted by one of his passengers.

The driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Priory Road, close to the Setting Road junction, when he was attacked.

The 32-year-old driver suffered minor facial injuries and went to hospital for treatment afterwards.

Humberside Police today released a CCTV image as they made an appeal for the public's help.

A spokesman said: "We are trying to identify this man in connection with an assault that took place on a bus in Hull between 1.20pm and 1.45pm on Saturday 26 November.

"If you recognise this man please call 101, quoting crime reference number 2231689, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.