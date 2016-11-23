Hunt for wanted man

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a wanted man in Hull.

Shaun Treviel Smith, 34, of no fixed abode is wanted in connection with a number of theft offences.

Despite numerous searches he has not been located, but is still believed to be in the Hull area.

Mr Smith is being asked to attend a local police station and hand himself in and anyone who knows his current whereabouts are urged to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting Crime reference number 2227259 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.