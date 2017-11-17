Husband sent text messages to Leeds wife's phone after he allegedly murdered her

A HUSBAND sent text messages to his wife’s phone asking after her welfare after he and a friend had allegedly murdered her, a jury was told.

A Leeds Crown Court jury heard students running in woods off Stairfoot Lane in Adel discovered 26-year-old Sinead Wooding’s badly burned body just before 9am on Sunday May 14.

Leeds Crown Court

Akshar Ali, 27, and his friend Yasmin Ahmed, 27, are on trial accused of murdering Ali’s wife Miss Wooding at Ahmed’s home on Reginald Mount, Potternewton late on Thursday, May 10 or early on Friday, May 11.

Miss Wooding had been stabbed several times and struck repeatedly about the head.

Prosecutors claim the body was stored in the cellar at Ahmed’s home before being driven to the woods in the early hours of Sunday May 14, doused with accelerant and set on fire.

'Safe to raise the alarm'

Prosecutor, Nicholas Campbell QC, said Ali sent text messages to his wife’s phone on Sunday including one which read: “Really scared now. Please let me know you are OK.”

Mr Campbell said at 5.18am on Sunday Yasmin Ahmed had composed but may not have not sent a text message addressed to Miss Wooding, which read in part: “Hey babe where are you? It’s not funny now. Please contact me or Ali, we are all starting to get worried.”

Mr Campbell said Ali also contacted one of Miss Wooding’s friends and said she had not been seen since Thursday May 10.

Mr Campbell said: “The hope must have been that it (the body) had been destroyed beyond recognition.

“Both murderers felt it was safe to raise the alarm. It would have been more suspicious if they had failed to alert anyone to Sinead Wooding’s disappearance.”

Affair denied

The court has heard has heard mother-of-four Miss Wooding suspected her husband and Yasmin Ahmed had been involved in a sexual relationship, but both denied having an affair.

Akshar Ali, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Yasmin Ahmed both deny murder.

Ali’s 45-year-old mother Aktahr Bi, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, denies assisting an offender by making arrangements to dispose of Sinead Wooding’s corpse.

Ali’s 21-year-old brother Asim Ali, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, denies assisting an offender by procuring a vehicle and assisting in the disposal and burning of her body.

Yasmin Ahmed’s friend Vicky Briggs aged 25, of Throstle Road, Middleton, denies assisting an offender by helping clean up and burn material after the murder.

