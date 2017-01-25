I’d like to s*** you, councillor tells Yorkshire hunt saboteur

A CONSERVATIVE councillor has been suspended for telling a female fox hunting saboteur: “I’d quite like to s*** you.”

Hunt master Charles Carter, 33, was filmed telling Linda Hoggard, 41, that she was “very pretty”, before requesting her number and asking: “Can I take you to bed please?”

The altercation was filmed on a phone. Picture: SWNS

The Norfolk councillor made the remarks after being challenged by activists during a meet of the Middleton Hunt, near Malton.

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident, and animal rights activists have since called for Mr Carter to resign.

The woman confronted Carter while he was on horseback, dressed in a red hunting jacket and helmet.

She said: “Excuse me, did you know hunting was banned? Hunting is banned and I have seen video chasing a fox along there. Hunting is banned so why are you still hunting? You still get away with it don’t you, you lot?”

Mr Carter, who has represented Saham Toney, Norfolk, since 2011, then took out his mobile phone, prompting the irate woman to retort: “What, you want to take a picture of me?”

Carter then calmly said: “I’d quite like to s*** you actually.”

The huntsman then rode off without addressing the allegations, which is that hounds belonging to the Middleton Hunt, who meet every Monday, were chasing a fox.

Fox hunting has been banned in England and Wales since 2005.

Mrs Hoggard said: “At the end of the day, no one should speak to you like that. I’m just a housewife and I have got children. For someone to say that is absolutely disgusting.

“He wanted a reaction, but I’m a better person than that. He wanted me to grab hold of him and pull him off the horse.”

She added: “I didn’t even know he was a councillor at first. He should know better. I’m glad he has been suspended. At the end of the day he has made his own bed, so let him lie in it.”

William Nunn, Leader of Breckland Council in Norfolk, said: “I was appalled by the conduct of one of my Conservative councillors who has clearly brought the party and the Council into disrepute as a result of his behaviour.

“I immediately took action and the individual concerned has been suspended from the Conservative Group at Breckland Council pending the outcome of a full investigation by the Mid Norfolk Conservative Association.”

According to Carter’s social media, he has been a hunt master and huntsman with the West Norfolk Foxhounds.

His Facebook page states that he now lives three-and-a-half hours away in Birdsall, York, and works at Middleton Hunt, where he is the new hunt master.

North Yorkshire Police said they were investigating the altercation between Mr Carter and Mrs Hoggard.

A spokesman said: “North Yorkshire Police were called at 10.38pm on Monday 23 January following reports that an altercation had taken place at 2.50pm earlier that day between a man and a woman in Duggleby, Malton. Investigations are ongoing.”

UPDATE: Reports suggest the man has now resigned