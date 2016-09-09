Images reveal moment robbers held up Leeds post office with carving knife

CCTV images have been released of masked robbers who threatened people in a Leeds post office with a carving knife.

The two men, one of whom was armed with a knife, threatened staff and an elderly female customer during the raid at Stonegate Wines and Post Office, in Stonegate Road, Meanwood, on Monday just before 11am.

CCTV image released by police.

They demanded money and forced open a till before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.

They drove off towards King Lane in a white Audi A6, which had the registration S30GEE and was stolen in a burglary in Shadwell on September 1. The vehicle was abandoned in Fir Tree Vale, Moor Allerton.

Detective Sergeant Ciaran Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “These CCTV images show just what a terrifying experience this was for the victims to be confronted at knifepoint by these masked men.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries to identify them and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises their clothing or has any information that could assist the investigation.”

CCTV image released by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 13160382735, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

