Interpol joins hunt for man accused of kidnap in Leeds

A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Leeds is believed to have left the country without standing trial.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that they were working alongside Interpol and other agencies to trace Matthias Buchmeier.

The 30-year-old, of Manor Park, Scarcroft, had been charged with kidnap following an incident in Leeds city centre on November 20 last year.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: "We believe Buchmeier has fled the country and every effort is being made to locate him and ensure he returns to the UK to face justice.

"We are working with colleagues at Interpol and other partner agencies to secure his capture."

He said the complainant in the case had been told about Buchmeier's apparent disappearance.

Det Insp Jackson said: "We have specialist trained officers supporting her and her family through this difficult and frustrating time.

"We have assured them that we are doing everything we can to detain him and not prolong her suffering any further."

Buchmeier is due to stand trial alongside Ross Waterhouse, 22, also of Manor Park, Scarcroft.

Waterhouse, who remains on bail, is accused of kidnap and rape.

Anyone who has information on Buchmeier's whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.