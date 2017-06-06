Intruders smashed glass door to break in to Selby charity shop

Police are investigating a break-in at a Selby charity shop.

Intruders smashed the glass on the front door of the Arthritis Research UK shop in Abbey Yard before entering the building.

The break-in is believed to have taken place between 5pm yesterday and 8.50am this morning.

An investigation is currently under way and police are trying to establish whether anything was taken.

Officers are appealing for members of the public to get in touch with any information by calling 101.

Please quote reference number NYP-06062017-0060 when passing on information.