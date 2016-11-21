Intruders target sheltered housing complex

A sheltered housing complex in North Yorkshire has been targeted by intruders.

It happened at the Adelphi sheltered housing complex in Cold Bath Road in Harrogate at around 3am yesterday.

Nothing was taken but the building was damaged as the intruders forced their way in.

North Yorkshire Police are searching for two to three men in connection with the incident. They are described as white, one was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket and one wore a sleeveless top.

The men were also believed to have caused a disturbance on Cold Bath Road at around the same time.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed something, in partiuclar any passing motorists.

If you have information contact Adam Smith by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101 selecting option 2, quote 12160210149.

You can also email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk