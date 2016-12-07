Investigation continues into shooting of 16-year-old boy in Leeds

Detectives have completed their questioning of three men arrested over the shooting of a teenage boy in Leeds.

The suspects, two aged 47 and one aged 50, were arrested in Hunslet yesterday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Their arrests followed the shooting of a 16-year-old in Nassau Place, Chapeltown, on Sunday evening.

Leeds shooting: Three held on murder conspiracy charges after boy, 16, shot

This morning police said the men had been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The victim went to Leeds General Infirmary on Sunday at around 9.15pm with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said he was in a stable condition yesterday following an operation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 1647 of December 4.

Information can also be passed on to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.