Investigation into sexual assault on bus

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a public bus which was travelling in Halifax.

Detectives investigating Tuesday’s incident said it happened between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection it.

Det Insp Allan Raw of Calderdale CID said; “We would like to speak to this person in connection with this offence, and would appeal to anyone who recognises him, or who can assist us in locating him to come forward with any information. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13160712437.