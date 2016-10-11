Investigation launched after man walked into elderly resident’s home

Police are seeking a man who gained entry into an old man’s home but ended up fleeing empty handed.

Humberside Police say that although nothing was taken the home-owner has been left shaken by the incident.

It happened between 3.15pm and 4.25pm on Wednesday, October 5, when it is believed a man walked onto the property at Montague Street, Goole and tried to open a rear door.

The offender is then said to have opened the front door, walked into the house and spoken to the elderly resident, who asked him to leave.

Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 2220515.