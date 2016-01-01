Search
Investigation launched after rape incident in Sheffield

An investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire police after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly raped in the early hours of this morning.

Crime
A suitcase similar to the one the murder victim was found in

Man charged with murder over headless man found in suitcase near Sheffield

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a badly burned body with no head and limbs found in a suitcase near Woodhead Pass.

News
The police helicopter was drafted in to help track the stolen van.

Two arrested after police helicopter pursues stolen van through Wakefield

The driver of a stolen van has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a pursuit through Wakefield last night.

Crime
The robber brandished a knife as he demanded cash.

Leeds armed robber escaped on bicycle

A robber brandished a large kitchen knife as he forced open the till of a Leeds grocery shop.

Crime
Former West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Mark Gilmore.

No sign of police conduct report

The report of a misconduct investigation into West Yorkshire Police’s former chief constable has yet to be made public nearly three months after being received by the county’s crime commissioner.

Crime 1
Princess Street, Scarborough (Google Maps)

Four arrested over Scarborough death

Four people are now in custody on suspicion of murder after a man died in Scarborough.

Crime 6
Tahmoor Khan

Bradford fraudster cons two women out of £¼m on Muslim dating website

A “MILLIONAIRE” fraudster from Bradford who conned two women out of nearly £250,000 after they met him on an Asian dating website was today beginning an eight-and-a-half year jail term.

Crime
Wheelchair bound Tom McMeekin, jailed for seven and a half years

Jail for ‘lunatic’ Leeds driver over crash that left two boys dead and two disabled

A man who caused the death of two teenage boys and left two others with life-changing disabilities after driving “like a lunatic” has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Crime 6
Woman, 64, dies seven weeks after attack during robbery at Rotherham newsagents

A WOMAN who police believe was attacked during a robbery at a newsagents in Rotherham last month has died in hospital.

Crime
The note left by Mia Broadhead among the floral tributes.

Daughter saved from fatal Wakefield fire writes heartbreaking letter to father and sister

THE loved ones of a father and daughter killed in a Wakefield house fire were moved to tears as they read heartfelt messages of condolence at the scene.

Crime
‘Cowardly’ Sheffield robbers who attacked woman for £15 of shopping are jailed

TWO Sheffield men who carried out a street robbery in which a woman suffered a broken nose and fractured cheekbone have been jailed for a total of almost ten years.

Crime
Michael Watson

19 years for ‘anniversary’ raiders at Wakefield store

A SHOP assistant had a fake gun pointed at her during a robbery at a convenience store - almost a year to the day since being subjected to a similar ordeal.

Crime 2
Unmasked: Fake Sheikh Mazher Mahmood has been jailed for tampering with evidence in the collapsed drugs trial of pop star Tulisa Contostavlos.

Fake Sheikh goes to jail as victims line up with £800m of claims

Mazher Mahmood, the self-styled “Fake Sheikh” undercover journalist, has been jailed for tampering with evidence in the collapsed drugs trial of pop star Tulisa Contostavlos.

Crime
Former Merseyside Chief Constable Sir Norman Bettison arrives to give evidence at the Hillsborough inquest in Warrington

Police watchdog chief wants to see Norman Bettison’s Hillsborough book

The police watchdog investigating the Hillsborough disaster has requested a copy of a book about the disaster written by former Merseyside chief constable Sir Norman Bettison.

News 2
Niyah James.

Pizza Hut worker had stun gun disguised as an iPhone and heroin stash at two Leeds homes

A former Pizza Hut employee has been locked up for ten years after police found thousands of pounds worth of class A drugs and lethal weapons at two properties in Leeds.

Crime
Gareth Kelm

Jailed: Predator who set up fake Facebook profile to groom girl of 13

A man who set up a fake profile on Facebook to groom a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for four years.

Crime
All four Yorkshire police forces recorded a rise in crime last year.

Big rise in crimes behind closed doors, says Yorkshire police chief

A change in the nature of crime means offences are increasingly happening behind closed doors rather than in public places, according to a senior Yorkshire police officer.

Crime
Hull homes and businesses targeted by burglars in 10-day spree

Eight homes and businesses were targeted by burglars during a 10-day period in Hull.

News
CCTV images captured during betting shop armed robbery are released

CCTV images captured during an armed robbery at a betting shop have been released by detectives hunting for suspects.

News
.

Officers make series of arrests after storming homes in Doncaster

A series of arrests have been made in Doncaster after armed police stormed homes with warrants today (Thursday).

News
