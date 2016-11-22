Investigations into suspicious house fire

Police and fire are carrying out a joint investigation into a suspicious house fire that took place last night.

It happened between 9.15pm and 11.45pm at Newland Park in Hull.

Humberside Police say someone appears to have forced the rear garden gate open, smashed a ground floor window and gained entry to the property which was empty.

A fire was then started causing extensive damage to the house and contents.

The suspect is believed to have approached the house via Chanterlands Avenue.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting log 4 of November 22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.